Maddow: Kavanaugh Has Bad Poll Numbers Because Policy
On last night's show, Rachel Maddow ran a video of Brett Kavanaugh from a couple years ago, in which he praised the late Justice Scalia for his pattern of deciding cases based on a belief that the Constitution cannot "create new rights," but only the legislature can do so.
So goodbye gay marriage, abortion rights, and (though Maddow didn't say so) voting and equal education rights for black people.
And Kavanaugh's poll numbers indicate that those people who would be denied their rights via this "philosophy," and particularly women, are strongly opposed to Kavanaugh's confirmation.
