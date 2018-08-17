Maddow: Kavanaugh Has Bad Poll Numbers Because Policy

On last night's show, Rachel Maddow ran a video of Brett Kavanaugh from a couple years ago, in which he praised the late Justice Scalia for his pattern of deciding cases based on a belief that the Constitution cannot "create new rights," but only the legislature can do so.

So goodbye gay marriage, abortion rights, and (though Maddow didn't say so) voting and equal education rights for black people.

And Kavanaugh's poll numbers indicate that those people who would be denied their rights via this "philosophy," and particularly women, are strongly opposed to Kavanaugh's confirmation.

NEW POLL: Kavanaugh has lowest public support of any Supreme Court nominee since Bork https://t.co/eBpIaYJQ7X pic.twitter.com/oGHnfTb8Vi — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2018

CNN POLL: Should Senate Vote to Confirm...

Yes No

Roberts in 05 59% 22%

Kagan in ‘10 54% 36%

Alito in ‘05 50% 25%

Gorsuch in ‘17 49% 36%

Sotomayor in ‘09 47% 40%

Kavanaugh now 37% 40% — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 16, 2018

Significant gender gap between men and women over Kavanaugh. Just 35% of women consider his views to be mainstream vs. 50% of men. And just 28% of women back Kavanaugh, compared to 47% of men. https://t.co/hUtAQyhDUg — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 16, 2018

Women took President Trump at his word when he said he would appoint Supreme Court Justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade. That's why only 28% of women support Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. https://t.co/guCxxotL92 — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 16, 2018