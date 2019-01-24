Stuart Varney Blames Media For Trump's Bad Economic Poll Numbers

FBN's Stuart Varney was visibly upset by the new Fox News polls showing the majority of Americans anxious about Trump's "handling" of the economy.

Varney started this segment by reading the data from the poll: "Fox Polls on economy not good for the president. A decline in economic optimism. 37% say they think economy will be stronger a year from now down significantly from the 55% who said the same thing back in 2017, and 50% think that country is worse off than a year ago. 34% say it's better off. You know, I've got to say that looks to me like bad news on the the economy for the president."

Elizabeth MacDonald agreed.

"It does even though GDP numbers are coming in strong with Federal Reserve said it is coming in strong wages are growing jobs are growing. It is bad for any president, any president with the economy is doing it really can hurt a president's status," she said.

Elizabeth then discussed past presidents and their economies.

"It is just a feeling that people have about the national nervous breakdown in D.C. It is spilling over into sentiment, consumer sentiment."

Ashley Webster replied, "I think this is interesting based on record low unemployment and job security is a big part of the psyche but beyond that to Lizzy's point, I think chaos in Washington -- certainly the markets all of this plays into giving impression that things are not as good as they have been and going forward could suffer more."

And then Stuart Varney lied to his viewers (as usual) to defend an indefensible president.

Varney said, "How do you fight the media?"

A chorus of "You can't."

Varney continued, "The media is never telling the true story about this economy. They're not!"

Of course, they are, but the media just isn't licking Trumps' boots every single second of every single day, Stuart.

MacDonald said, "That's their wheelhouse. The Congress' wheelhouse is to be in a permanent state of outrage."

↓ Story continues below ↓

(I believe she means conservatives, but I digress.)

She continued, "The D.C.. media wheelhouse is to be in a permanent state outrage --- economy is actually doing pretty well."

Every stock market show and cable news outlet covers the U.S. economy, but they don't sugarcoat what's happening to the concerns of American people like the Fox Business Network does.

Trump's tax cuts did not help the working class as Donald and his surrogates promised and the media isn't to blame for that.

In early segments on this morning's Varney and Co., guests told the show that the uncertainty over the China tariffs and trade discussions was a big problem for the economy as well. And the fact that because of Trump's tweets and actions about China, the markets crashed in September of 2018 and millions and millions of people got hammered by year end because of his off-the-wall behavior.

On CNN Trump's White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett creepily smiled into the cameras and admitted that because of Trump's shutdown our economic growth could be "zero" for the first quarter.

But Varney chooses to use the usual refrain of 'the media hates Trump' to whitewash every negative thing he does.

By the way a Fox News poll also finds Americans believe Trump is to blame for the shutdown and the federal government shutdown is a much bigger issue than the border.