Varney's Excuse For Poll Numbers: People Afraid To Admit They Like Trump

Fox Business Host Stuart Varney flipped out this morning over Trump's horrible Fox News poll numbers.

Varney was flabbergasted after reading the latest Fox News poll which shows Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are all beating Donald Trump in a "head-to-head" matchup.

Even though this is very early in the process, Varney could not hide his disappointment, especially since it was a Fox News poll, which is one he can't attack as being "fake."

Varney started off the segment by saying this is not very good news for Trump because "these are Fox polls."

Stuart then read off Trump's tweet calling the Fox News poll "Fake."

Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Varney brought on David Avella from GOPAC to make sense of it.

Varney said, "I'm astonished by those polls. How do you explain them?"

Avella, ever the Trump toadie, said, "We don't elect presidents by national polls. (Varney said off camera, "That's not the point.) We elect presidents by the electoral college, state by state and so the more important numbers to look at, or where is the race in Michigan and in Pennsylvania and in Ohio, because that is ultimately how we elect our president."

Varney was not having it. "David, come on. You can't sidetrack it like that. Those polls are awful. Head to head match ups."

Avella tried to explain away the results.

Varney said, "How do you explain this? Mayor Pete is one point ahead of President Trump in a head-to-head matchup. Elizabeth Warren is two points up. Bernie Sanders, the Socialist, is nine points up. This is head-to-head stuff. What went wrong?"

Avella tried to claim that all the 2016 polls were wrong, but if not for the Russian interference and hacking, as well as James Comey's October surprise, there would be no Trump presidency.

He forgot to mention that.

Finally, at the end of the segment, Varney had some gaslighting advice on how to mislead the American people with these bad poll numbers.

Varney said, "David, I'm going to give you some advice. Pound the table and say people are unwilling to admit that they like President Trump. That's why the polls are wrong."

Avella said, "There is certainly some factors in that."

Varney said, "That's the way it is."

Varney is so helpful to the Trump cause.

Since polls are done anonymously over the phone why would a person care to admit they supported Trump?

That makes no sense.