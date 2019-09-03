Morning Joe Mocks Stuart Varney's Claim That 'Trump Never Lies'

We all live in a world where Stuart Varney can look straight at the camera and insist that Donald Trump doesn't lie.
And we know exactly why he does that, too. He's paid millions of dollars to do so.
The exact same reason why Mika and Joe and MSNBC let Donald Trump phone into their show almost monthly from 2015-16.
But I digress. Tuesday morning Joe, Mika, and the panel pointed and laughed at Fox Business and Stuart Varney for looking straight at the camera and insisting that Donald Trump doesn't lie.
Joe Scarborough called it double-speak.
Donnie Deutsch called it performance art.
Eugene Robinson likened it to the Monty Python dead parrot skit.
And they all had a good laugh.
But none of them noted that between 30 and 40 percent of the US electorate is brainwashed by Fox BS every single day, and Donald Trump, liar, is the so-called president because that propaganda works.
And they helped.