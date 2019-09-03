Morning Joe Mocks Stuart Varney's Claim That 'Trump Never Lies'

We all live in a world where Stuart Varney can look straight at the camera and insist that Donald Trump doesn't lie.

And we know exactly why he does that, too. He's paid millions of dollars to do so.

The exact same reason why Mika and Joe and MSNBC let Donald Trump phone into their show almost monthly from 2015-16.

How many times did Joe and Mika giggle with Trump by phone during the 2016 campaign? That has to be quantifiable, right? pic.twitter.com/GGEazL51Fu — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 26, 2019

But I digress. Tuesday morning Joe, Mika, and the panel pointed and laughed at Fox Business and Stuart Varney for looking straight at the camera and insisting that Donald Trump doesn't lie.

List of people who claimed this week that Trump has never lied:



-Kayleigh McEnany

-Stephanie Grisham

-Stuart Varneyhttps://t.co/yNxH2yDp1J — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 30, 2019

Before you get too excited about anything changing at Fox, check this out:



Fox News' Stuart Varney says that Trump never lies.



Joe Walsh gives Varney the example of Trump's market manipulation this week.



Varney says it wasn't a lie.



Unbelievable.pic.twitter.com/MEGhBwBYy0 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 30, 2019

Joe Scarborough called it double-speak.

Donnie Deutsch called it performance art.

Eugene Robinson likened it to the Monty Python dead parrot skit.

And they all had a good laugh.

But none of them noted that between 30 and 40 percent of the US electorate is brainwashed by Fox BS every single day, and Donald Trump, liar, is the so-called president because that propaganda works.

And they helped.