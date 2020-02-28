Politics
Trump Flips Out About New Fox News Presidential Poll

The polls on FOX NEWS are not looking good for Donald Trump? What's their job then?
By John Amato
In the new Fox News Poll, all six Democratic candidates vying for the presidential nomination are leading Trump.

Among all voters, all six Democratic candidates tested top the president in trial ballots. Trump trails Biden and Bloomberg by 8 points and Sanders by 7. Those are the only leads outside the poll’s margin of error. Warren (+3 points), Buttigieg (+3) and Klobuchar (+1) are barely ahead.

And 52% of the country would vote him out of office right now as opposed to 42% that said they would not.

Since the cockwomble can't handle any negative thoughts or news about himself, in typical fashion he attacked:

Trump should have given James Comey a medal for the October surprise that turned the 2016 election. That one event got Trump elected in the first place. Instead, Trump obstructed justice and fired Comey for not signing onto a loyalty pledge.

In modern presidential elections, margins are usually fairly close: except of course when Trump lost the popular vote by almost 3 million, but this snapshot is still an indication that Trump's act, because that's what it is, an act - is getting stale.

