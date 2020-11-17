Poor Anthony! MAGA Mom Freaks Out About Her Son's Perfect Grade

Somewhere a boy named Anthony in the third grade got a perfect mark for his homework assignment that had the exact results of the presidential election, with Joe Biden winning. One angry parent called the school, livid that children were being taught that the election was not still in doubt. She even asked that the teacher redo the assignment.

"The answer for 'who won the election?' should have been "nobody," said the lunatic mom who got her information from OAN's map.

I agree with this sentiment entirely.