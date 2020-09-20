Trump Threatens To Cancel The 2020 Election By Executive Order

This doesn't exactly sound like someone who's sure about his chances of winning without cheating, does it?

After falsely accusing Biden of doing exactly what he's trying to do with destroying Social Security and protections for preexisting conditions, and fearmongering over “socialist takeover of healthcare” and more projection that Biden is somehow too feeble and mentally unfit to be president, Trump basically threatened to cancel the 2020 presidential election at another one of his super-spreader MAGA rallies in North Carolina last night.

TRUMP: “I'm getting tired. I'd like to rest. I'd like to get Kamala take over as president.” That's no way to... that's no way to get into the office, because we're going to have a woman president some day. But you know what? It can't be Kamala... Kamala.

Nobody treated him worse and he picked her. It was a brilliant forecast. He could never pick her. She called him a racist. […]

Think of it. Even Pocahontas treated him better. She knocked the hell out of Bloomberg, but she left him sort of alone. I think she felt sorry for him. I heard she felt sorry for him.

I don't want people to feel sorry for our president! I want other people, really, to feel sorry for themselves, because we have someone who knows what they are doing. We can't have this. You know, we can joke, we can play games, we can have fun –you can't have this guy as your president. You can't have that.

Maybe I'll sign an executive order. You cannot have him as your president.

No, but you know this. Everybody knows it. And you know what? People are going to vote for him because they feel sorry for him. I feel sorry for him too. I feel sorry for him. And maybe he will show up for an hour and a half in a debate. Who the hell knows? I don't know. But you know. You see the condition he's in.

You can't have him as your president. And you know what? You can't have her as your vice president, potentially going to be president.