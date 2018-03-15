Seth Rich's Mom Cries As She Describes What Fox Did To Her Son's Soul

Joel and Mary Rich, appeared on Good Morning America today to discuss their lawsuit against Fox News for promoting the conspiracy theory that their late son Seth leaked the DNC emails to Wikileaks.

“I want the people who started the lies, who are responsible for the lies, held accountable,” Mary Rich said. “This has got to stop. His computer didn’t have anything on it. He would never have done it.”

Mary and Joel Rich are seeking a jury trial and damages for “mental anguish and emotional distress, emotional pain and suffering, and any other physical and mental injuries.”

The usual nuts (Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, etc.) heavily pushed the story -- at least, until Fox withdrew it a week later.

The Riches have not gotten an apology, nor an explanation from Fox.

“We lost his body the first time. And the second time we lost his soul," Mary Rich said.

"They took more from us with the lies. So we want our son’s life and soul restored, and I want our life back so we can move forward again.”