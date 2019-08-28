DNC Comms Director Interviewed On Fox; Trump Flips Out On Twitter (UPDATED)

Trump flipped out this morning on Twitter after Fox News had the audacity to interview DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa Wednesday morning.

For a U.S. president to watch so much cable news TV is very sick indeed.

Sandra Smith, co-host of America’s Newsroom asked Hinojosa about the upcoming Democratic Debate in September and the polling that accompanies it.

When asked who had the best chance to beat Trump, Hinojosa said, "I think anyone these candidates will be a better president than Donald Trump."

Then the discussion turned to organizing against Trump and Hinojosa repeated what most of the polling has been telling us this early in the process.

She said, “If you’re looking at recent polling most of the top polling candidates in a head to head would beat Donald Trump, and especially in those battleground states.”

This sent Trump into a rage-fueled Twitter spiral.

Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox. Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING! @CNN & @MSNBC.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

....are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win - That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

....I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Even five minutes on Fox News that's not praising and glorifying his every move is just not acceptable to this megalomaniac so he denounced Fox News in its entirety.

Twenty three hours of total glorification will not cut it for Trump. One dissenting viewpoint must be silenced by Donald.

This is insane.

UPDATE: Hinojosa responded later on MSNBC: