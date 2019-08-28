DNC Comms Director Interviewed On Fox; Trump Flips Out On Twitter (UPDATED)

Trump flipped out this morning on Twitter after Fox News had the audacity to interview DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa Wednesday morning.
For a U.S. president to watch so much cable news TV is very sick indeed.
Sandra Smith, co-host of America’s Newsroom asked Hinojosa about the upcoming Democratic Debate in September and the polling that accompanies it.
When asked who had the best chance to beat Trump, Hinojosa said, "I think anyone these candidates will be a better president than Donald Trump."
Then the discussion turned to organizing against Trump and Hinojosa repeated what most of the polling has been telling us this early in the process.
She said, “If you’re looking at recent polling most of the top polling candidates in a head to head would beat Donald Trump, and especially in those battleground states.”
This sent Trump into a rage-fueled Twitter spiral.
Even five minutes on Fox News that's not praising and glorifying his every move is just not acceptable to this megalomaniac so he denounced Fox News in its entirety.
Twenty three hours of total glorification will not cut it for Trump. One dissenting viewpoint must be silenced by Donald.
This is insane.
UPDATE: Hinojosa responded later on MSNBC: