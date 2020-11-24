Trump Retweets Series Of Crazy Tweets From Actor Randy Quaid

I suppose when you're trying to convince others that "your" election was stolen from you who better to retweet than a deranged washed-up actor who a few years ago was deported from Canada.

Source: Mediaite

President Donald Trump went on a laser-focused Twitter frenzy Tuesday morning, retweeting a number of absurdly insane (or is it insanely absurd) tweets from actor Randy Quaid alleging that the 2020 general election was stolen. This came on the morning after the GSA finally released federal funding to support the transition to President-elect Joe Biden, and dispelled any notion that Trump was embracing the process of concession. Quaid is the pro-Trump and conservative actor best known for his featured roles in such seminal films as Midnight Express, National Lampoon’s Vacation, and Kingpin. The tweets ranged from calling out the Republican Party, to mocking the recent dip in Fox News ratings (and promoting more pro-Trump outlets like OAN and Newsmax), to a rather stunning call out for “an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.”

Trump snapped off four of them in rapid succession.

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

A few reaction tweets.

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

The president has now RTed Randy Quaid three times, urging Republicans to listen to him.



Quaid and his wife skipped bail on a felony charge in 2010, and he was a fugitive in Canada. He remained there until he faced deportation in 2015. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 24, 2020