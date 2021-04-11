Matt Gaetz Defends Himself With Desperate Retweet From Actor Randy Quaid

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Sunday resorted to defending himself by retweeting controversial actor Randy Quaid.

In a tweet over the weekend, Quaid suggested that the deep state was trying to take down Gaetz for something that he planned to expose.

"What was @mattgaetz trying to expose just before he was assaulted by fake news? THINK ABOUT IT!" Quaid wrote.

Gaetz quickly shared the tweet with his followers.

But commenters suggested that Gaetz had retweeted Quaid out of desperation.

Read some of the responses below.

I see we've reached the always sad “retweeting known criminal and schizophrenic, Randy Quaid" phase of @RepMattGaetz's implosion.







Fun fact: Just like Matt Gaetz, Randy Quaid is a sleazy criminal. Here's why he can't come into the US anymore:https://t.co/BourX55oaf pic.twitter.com/2gFrzlR87Q



— 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐋. 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 (@rlshafferwrites) April 11, 2021

We've reached the Randy Quaid part of the Matt Gaetz story pic.twitter.com/wnsSUn7X8y



— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) April 11, 2021

Randy Quaid is too insane to re-enter America. Think about that, Gaetz







You got some great character witnesses



— BeauWatson (@BeauWatson13) April 11, 2021

You know things are bad for Pedo Gaetz when he resorts to re tweeting Randy Quaid.







🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



— BackInMobay (@backinmobay) April 11, 2021

Matt Gaetz is a creepy pedophile. And Randy Quaid is a flaky creep.



— Doug (@Doug52981531) April 11, 2021