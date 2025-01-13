Phila. Inquirer Op-Ed Scorches Fetterman For 'Enabling' Trump

By Susie MadrakJanuary 13, 2025

The Philadelphia Inquirer asks: Has Sen. John Fetterman gone MAGA? Or is Pennsylvania’s now-senior senator just trying to stay in power? Via the Inquirer:

Either way, Fetterman’s pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago this weekend is just the latest attempt to cozy up to Donald Trump. His conversion is even more head-spinning given his strong backing for President Joe Biden last summer when other Democrats were calling for him to step down as the nominee.

But soon after the election, Fetterman voiced support for several of Trump’s cabinet nominees, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) for secretary of state. He posed for a picture — holding two thumbs up — with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.), who was nominated as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The op-ed also went after Fetterman for saying he may support Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, 'despite Hegseth lacking any meaningful qualifications to run the sprawling U.S. Department of Defense.'

Fetterman has also become a favorite on Fox News, where he is a frequent guest. During a recent appearance, Fetterman compared Trump’s harebrained idea to buy Greenland with the Louisiana Purchase.

Sorry, senator, but this is nothing like the Louisiana Purchase, and Trump is nothing like Thomas Jefferson.

Fetterman argues that his openness to working across the aisle shows he is a senator for all Pennsylvanians, but his normalization of Trump is the epitome of a sellout. He, like many corporate leaders and millions of voters, either has a short memory or is delusional.

This Philadelphia Inquirer reader really nailed it in her LTE

Will Bunch (@willbunch.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T23:15:01.994Z

Add your voice: www.fetterman.senate.gov/contact/?

Today's email to Sen. John Fetterman, citing letter to the editor in Philadelphia Inquirer:

Sen. John Fetterman recently said, “If you’re rooting against the president, you’re rooting against the nation.” How is that again?

(@rainbow-lizard.bsky.social) 2025-01-02T17:30:36.937Z

As someone who worked for Fetterman and donated to his campaign I strongly endorse this sentiment. So does the Philadelphia Inquirer in an editorial this morning. Posting as a gift article

share.inquirer.com/7dEZ7r

Art Matusow (@amatusow.bsky.social) 2025-01-12T13:41:35.109Z

