Barrasso: Blue State Disaster Aid Will Have 'Strings Attached'

Sen. John Barrasso told CBS's Face The Nation that Republicans would put 'strings' on all monies they appropriate to help the victims of the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

Barrasso followed the MAGA model of attacking all Democratic politicians (with no proof) as well as any LAFD chief or firefighter who isn't a white male. He and his party's climate denialism is as much to blame as the winds blowing the fire across LA.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Senator Fuck-face if the US Senate would do its job and help California in its time of need.

BARRASSO: And the policies of the liberal administration out there, I believe, have made these fires worse. BRENNAN: Do you expect, though, that Congress and Republicans will still help these Americans in need, even if they don't like their local politics in the party? BARRASSO: I expect that there will be strings attached to money that is ultimately approved, and it has to do with being ready the next time, because this was a gross failure this time.

MAGA Republicans scream whenever a natural disaster hits a red state and try to claim Dems are 'colluding with FEMA' to deny coverage.

The fire department could not contain the blaze because of high winds clocking at 100 miles an hour. They could've had access to five reservoirs, but the LAFD would still have failed.

Air flight was grounded because of the winds, you fucking liars. Stop making things worse for us.

This scumbag is actively proclaiming that unless Democrats kiss their asses, they will withhold funds.