Republican Twitter Flips Out On New Senate Gun Deal

Why so mad about bipartisanship?
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By John AmatoJune 22, 2022

In a 64-to-34 vote, the Senate just agreed to begin to debate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

For common-sense gun control advocates like myself, this bill is weak at the knees, and sinking. It doesn't curtail AR15s or high-powered magazines that murder school kids at an alarming rate.

But for others, it's at least a beginning. Here is some of what's in the bill:

'Red flag' laws
Mental health and telehealth investment
Closing the so-called boyfriend loophole
Enhanced review process for buyers under 21
Clarifying the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer
School security resources

Nothing on an assault weapons ban, or raising the age to purchase, or expanding background checks.

However, right on cue, the "NRA Announces Opposition to Senate Gun Control Legislation," they screamed in a tweet.

"This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, & use fed dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state & local politicians."

This was the signal their Stepford followers were waiting for. Unafraid to show the country how extreme and devoid of any humanity they are the MAGA onslaught began.

There's no compromise with these mass-murder enablers.

