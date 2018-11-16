What's The Link Between Trump Freakout And Mueller Investigation?

On Morning Joe, there was a lot of speculation as to the link between the Mueller investigation and Trump's unhinged behavior this week.

"This investigation will continue until Bob Mueller has what he needs to make a case, or to present a case that nothing happened, that the president had nothing to do with interference and the country can move on from it," Willie Geist said. "But everything we see on twitter from the president, everything we saw yesterday, once again, is just is noise and it's noise that Bob Mueller is not listening to."

"The question, Willie, is whether you can draw a direct line between the president's behavior and what he knows that the rest of us don't know," Heidi Przybyla said.

"Because like Mika said, they've had those questions, they've had those questions for a while. Why aren't they answering them? We also know that there may be other sealed indictments. What does the president and his team know about potential indictments against people in his administration and maybe even in his inner circle? And you can definitely draw a direct line between his tweets and his meetings with his lawyers. We know he had a 90-minute meeting wednesday with his lawyers.

"One thing we know for certain is this is indeed escalating. You hear from Don Jr. himself, as well as folks like Roger Stone saying they may expect themselves to be indicted. Roger Stone releasing those texts in order to try and buffer himself to say no, actually, Randy Credico was the guy who was the go-between with Wikileaks. And the question now is, when is Mueller going to come forward with whatever his final determination is? Certainly he didn't want to find himself in the same position that Comey was in, being accused of dumping information right before an election, and we're past that election now."