Roger Stone Should Start Getting Ready For His Time In The Barrel

The Mueller investigation asked for an official transcript of Roger Stone's congressional testimony, probably for the basis of an indictment, as Carol Leonnig explained on Morning Joe.

"So walk us through the first time we've seen some crossover, some confluence between the Mueller investigation and investigations by the intel committees in Congress," Willie Giest said.

"What it means is Mueller has known for a long time what Roger Stone told Congress about his contacts with Wikileaks and how he somehow accurately predicted Wikileaks coming release of a lot of damaging information about Donald Trump's challenger in the weeks before the election," Leonnig said.

"Mueller has known that information for, I would assume, months. The testimony was in August 2017. But here, the special counsel's prosecutors are making an official request for an official copy of the certified transcript and there's really only one reason to have that kind of record, according to several former and current prosecutors -- and that's when you're getting ready to indict somebody. So this long running swirl of investigation around Roger seems to be coming to a head."

"As you said, this could precede some charges against Roger Stone, but do we know anything additional about what Stone may be able to give up on the president himself?" Heidi Przybyla said. "It was curious the other night when Rudy Giuliani was interviewed, I believe it was on fox, and he was really paused when he was asked about what Trump knew ahead of Wikileaks and whether Roger Stone specifically tipped off Trump on Wikileaks."

"In the last few weeks, we've written some stories that I think were putting some of these pieces together. Everything is like a puzzle piece. But remember, the president said he didn't have any early knowledge of what Wikileaks was going to do. On August 3rd, Roger Stone, we now know through the investigation, was alerted by e-mail by his friend Jerome Corsi that 'word is our friend in London is going to release some damaging information in second -- in the -- the text is confusing, but it looks like October 2nd or the second week of October," Leonnig said.

"In fact, it was the first week of October, exactly right. How did Jerome Corsi know that? And on August 2nd, we now piece together another piece of evidence, which is months and months and months ago, Roger Stone was on a conservative broadcast and said he had just spoken with President Trump on August 2nd. So what's going on exactly? You have an e-mail one day and you talked to the candidate the next day. Does Roger Stone have information that the president lied about saying that he had no advance knowledge about Wikileaks?"