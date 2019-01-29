Joe Scarborough Raves About Kamala Harris Campaign Launch

Joe Scarborough wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post about Kamala Harris and her campaign launch, and he (surprisingly) had nothing but good to say. He also praised Elizabeth Warren.

"Kamala Harris has what it takes. Joe writes in part this," Mika Scarborough said.

It's one thing to propel a presidential campaign off a launchpad and quite another to successfully send it into a safe political orbit but a few days into her campaign, even Harris' critic should take note that the junior senator managed something in her first campaign speech that the last Democratic nominee failed to do throughout the whole 2016, she gave Americans a compelling explanation as to why she wanted to be president. Her message, "We are better than this" was delivered with the fierce urgency of now in that it was much like the earlier campaign launch by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who framed her White House bid as a continuation of her quest to protect consumers, to hold corporate leaders accountable, and to promote a fiery brand of prairie progressivism and the liberal ethos of progressive populism. Like Warren, Harris will be underestimated by Team Trump at its own peril. We are of course in the opening steps of a grueling nonstop, two-year battle. Perhaps Harris will prove far more adept at beginning a presidential campaign than actually running one and Warren may prove critics correct by proving she lacks the personal touch to navigate the ugly give and take of modern presidential politics but I doubt it.

"What I was trying to say was that Kamala Harris is The Natural in the Field Of Schemes. Boom, I just locked it all together," Scarborough said. "Kamala Harris swings the bat, she looks like The Natural.

"Kamala Harris, she looked like she had been there before on Sunday. That was quite a performance. "

"We got our first taste of that and she did definitely fill the stage, but as you point out in your piece, it is not just how she performed in that moment, it is that she's coming into this with something that privately even a lot of Democrats will say was lacking in the last campaign," Heidi Przybyla said.