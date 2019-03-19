Desperate Trump Clings To Bad Poll That Alleges To Show People Trust Him

Ha, ha! Morning Joe focused on a crap poll from Suffolk/USAToday that claimed to find Trump was the victim of a witch hunt. Mika Scarborough introduced the segment:

"You'll remember last month the Washington Post poll asked, 'who are you most likely to believe, the special counsel or the president?' 56% responded Robert Mueller and 33% Donald Trump," she said.

"But the president is seizing on a different set of numbers and tweeting that a Suffolk/USATtoday poll found that 50% of Americans agree that Robert Mueller's investigation is a witch hunt, and tagging MSNBC, adding 'very few think it's legit. we will soon find out?' But the poll question was phrased this way -- 'President Trump has called the special counsel's investigation a witch hunt and said he's been subjected to more investigations than previous presidents because of politics. Do you agree?'

"And Hart Research pollster Geoff Garin weighed in, tweeting, 'This is a badly written poll question because it is asking two different things at the same time time.'

"That same poll shows very little change from the past, over 50% of people feel Donald Trump is not honest," Joe Scarborough said.

"Forget about compound sentences, you know, it was a compound question. They asked everything, including 'do you think you might be going to Thanksgiving at Aunt Dolores' next Thanksgiving and would you like roast beef with gravy on the side and after that, would you like to go to a Vikings game because we hear they might be playing the Packers? Yes or no? "

"There's no doubt the other poll is better worded and at the end of the day the reason the president probably tweeted 50 times over, there is this worry at the White House, has been for two or three weeks, that the Mueller report is coming," Jim VandeHei said.

"For some reason, it hasn't come yet. What's happening with the Mueller report, what's happening on Capitol Hill is obviously weighing on the president. People who talked to him over the weekend, it's funny, like some said he seemed in pretty good spirits but then you look at his Twitter feed and he's lashing out of reruns of SNL, he's lashing out basically at every Democrat, he's lashing out at John McCain. So who knows?"