Scarborough: Bill Barr Being Part Of The Conspiracy Is 'A New Level'

The Morning Joe panel was digging into the details of the phone call Trump had with Vladomor Zelensky, and Joe Scarborough kept saying how shocked he was over Trump's used of Attorney General Bill Barr as his political lackey in the discussion.

"In that section of the memo, Willie Geist, was where Donald Trump told the president of a foreign country who he was withholding defensive weapons from that he needed to coordinate not only with his personal lawyer on digging up dirt on Joe Biden, but that he needed to coordinate -- really it took my breath away," Scarborough said.

"It's shocking. You think after all of this time we would all be incapable of being shocked. And yet, Donald Trump says, talk to my attorney general. Talk to Attorney General William Barr about digging up dirt on a domestic political rival while I'm holding up defensive weapons that are actually probably the only thing that would stop Vladimir Putin from going all the way to Kiev if he chose to. By the way, that's bad. Would you like to know what is worse, Willie?

"I think you already know what's worse. But this is just for the kids at home. It's a Romper Room thing. It's like I'm looking through a mirror and there's all this suspense building. You know what's worse? That William Barr gets this from the DNI and what does he say? He doesn't say what every self-respecting lawyer that I've ever known would say, 'This looks like the president is trying to put me in a conspiracy to smear one of your rivals, I better recuse myself.'

"He doesn't do that. Instead, he kills the complaint and says nothing to see here.

"Like Rudy Giuliani may remind us of a crazy uncle, when you get the attorney general involved and then the attorney general looks like he's part of the conspiracy and then he says there's nothing to see here, move along, move along, suddenly this entire crisis is taken to a new level."

Willie Geist points out it also "calls into question" testimony made by Barr before Congress. Gee, ya think, Willie?