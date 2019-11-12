Joe Scarborough Warns Mike Pence About Nikki Haley: 'Duck!'

So Nikki Haley told Savannah Guthrie this morning that Trump is fit, truthful, and is mentally sharp.
After viewing the segment, Joe Scarborough had some advice for Mike Pence. "Duck!"
"Duck. I mean, Nikki Haley, unless she wanted the job, would not -- would not so besmirch her own reputation. She just said she had no question as to Donald Trump's fitness for the job," Scarborough said.
"She tried to, like, qualify it by saying when he was with me," Mika said.
"Right. But she also -- but, Willie, at the end when pressed, she said that Donald Trump was truthful. And never had any question. Always truthful. Willie, this is just one of those moments where we need to just stop and actually you can just smell the corruption in Washington, D.C. and you see the impact of Donald Trump, how he corrupts everybody that's either close to him, in his orbit, or who want to be in his orbit. I will say it is actually, personally, it's very sad."
They go on to say how it's all so sad because Nikki could have been the face of the new Republican party.
Just a little reminder about how wonderful Nikki is: