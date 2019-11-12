Joe Scarborough Warns Mike Pence About Nikki Haley: 'Duck!'

So Nikki Haley told Savannah Guthrie this morning that Trump is fit, truthful, and is mentally sharp.

After viewing the segment, Joe Scarborough had some advice for Mike Pence. "Duck!"

"Duck. I mean, Nikki Haley, unless she wanted the job, would not -- would not so besmirch her own reputation. She just said she had no question as to Donald Trump's fitness for the job," Scarborough said.

"She tried to, like, qualify it by saying when he was with me," Mika said.

"Right. But she also -- but, Willie, at the end when pressed, she said that Donald Trump was truthful. And never had any question. Always truthful. Willie, this is just one of those moments where we need to just stop and actually you can just smell the corruption in Washington, D.C. and you see the impact of Donald Trump, how he corrupts everybody that's either close to him, in his orbit, or who want to be in his orbit. I will say it is actually, personally, it's very sad."

They go on to say how it's all so sad because Nikki could have been the face of the new Republican party.

Just a little reminder about how wonderful Nikki is:

Nikki Haley can’t criticize Tillerson or Kelly. She got out & left the country to the wiles of Trump. Haley is no moderate; she supported voter suppression & refused Medicaid expansion & living wages for a poor state like South Carolina. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) November 12, 2019

.@NorahODonnell

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's abrupt resignation came one day after an ethics watchdog group requested the State Dept IG investigate her acceptance of 7 free flights aboard private jets from a trio of South Carolina businessmen.

She’s dirty. — Donna In Lakeland FL (@SouthernJewel) November 9, 2019

Nikki Haley will say whatever she needs to say to achieve short-term political aims. Remember how she favored keeping a Confederate flag on South Carolina statehouse grounds for years, before she suddenly saw advantage in opposing it after the Charleston shooting.

