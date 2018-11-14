Furious, Depressed Trump Sulking In White House Over Midterm Losses

Morning Joe took time to dive into Phillip Rucker's piece about Trump's reaction to the midterm results:

"This was a very successful election for Democrats, especially in these House races and in some of these governors races, as well," Mika noted.

"So this brings us to the mounting reports about discontent and disruption within the White House. As the Los Angeles Times reports, President Trump stung by a rebuke in the midterms and nervous about the Mueller investigation, is retreating from traditional presidential duties."

Uh, when has Trump ever performed "traditional presidential duties"? He mostly watches TV, plays golf, and holds campaign rallies to cheer himself up. But please, continue.

"Willie, according to reporting with White House officials and other people close to the president, he remains in a pretty sour mood," Phillip Rucker said.

"He has been for the last five days. he's been very preoccupied with -- preoccupied with the midterm elections. You see it day after day. He's pushing out baseless claims. He's sort of at a loss for what to do. He had claimed victory in the midterms. It does not look like the big victory that he thought it would be. Meanwhile, while he was in Paris, he was bothered by Emanuel Macron. He thought Macron attacked him personally. He was bothered by Theresa May and that testy phone call and he was very bothered by the media coverage. He thought the coverage from his trip in paris was bad because he skipped the cemetery.

"Because of it, he lashed out at the chief of staff's office and most especially the deputy chief of staff, Zach Fuentes, who was the one that had to brief him about the travel delays for that cemetery visit."

And then, as Scarborough points out, Trump refused to get in his car and be driven to the Arlington Cemetery on Veteran's Day.

Because he's sad. Because nobody likes him! And Bob Mueller is being mean to him!

I know! Let's have a big rally in the middle of Gibip so he can soak in what's left of the love.