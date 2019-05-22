Jake Sherman On Impeachment: 'It's Not As If They're Not Investigating Him'

Morning Joe's Mika expressed concern this morning about handing Trump impeachment as a campaign tool.

"Willie, the minute they start impeachment proceedings, can you see President Trump, what he will do on the national stage with that, in front of rallies? I mean, he will make this his chaos road show," she said to Willie Geist.

"Yeah, we've been talking about this for a long time. Although the facts may lead Democrats to impeachment, it is a fight Donald Trump and the White House would love to have. Remember, it is a dead end in the Republican-controlled Senate, where he would not be convicted. Obviously, we've seen how Republicans have fallen in line behind President Trump. Jake, you anticipated my question to you, which is, really, it is still a small minority of Democrats supporting impeachment," Geist said to Politico writer Jake Sherman.

"Something like two dozen coming out publicly. Nancy Pelosi, Jeffries, others in leadership saying, let's pump the brakes a little bit on this question. Are they considering the idea that impeachment, also though, again, the facts may warrant that inquiry, is a good thing, potentially, for Donald Trump to out on the campaign trail and, perhaps, to get re-elected on?"

"What would they say if we put them on truth serum? If you put Pelosi on an imagined truth serum, yes, she'd say, the president is going to use this on the campaign trail and wallop Democrats on it," Sherman said.

"He'll say, Democrats just rehashed investigations. He's already going to do this, by the way. He'll say, they went after my business records from 2010. They just wanted to harass me. Democrats are worried about that. Listen, it's not as if they aren't investigating him. They're in court getting documents. By the way, they just secured a crucial victory days ago to get his accounting firm to turn over business records. It is not as if they're sitting on their hands, but they do think just a couple months into this majority, four, five months into the majority, it'd be a step too far.

"I will say this, the angst is absolutely growing. As an observer of Congress, who has been doing this for a decade, I don't know -- I'm not saying she can't, but I don't know how she holds this position for the next 18 months. I mean, this Congress is far from over. There is a growing group of ...