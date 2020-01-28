Scarborough Reacts To Starr, Calls Trump Defense Team 'A Confederacy Of Dunces'

Joe Scarborough went off on an extended rant this morning, starting with pompous Ken Starr's performance yesterday. He said Starr dug up the corpse of irony and ran over the headstone.

"How does Ken Starr say with a straight face, because I was there when he said the capstone of impeachment for Bill Clinton was abuse of power. Then he said, so mournful, this is so terrible. 'We're starting to have a culture of impeachment.' Abuse of power, that's not enough. I said it was the capstone. You are, Ken Starr, a flashing billboard, a gaudily printed sandwich board sign going down Times Square saying we're all dunces, hypocrites. We're all making fools of ourselves. And Willie Geist, i haven't even gotten to Pam Bondi," Scarborough said.

"Oh my God, Pam Bondi says that Joe Biden bragged about firing the prosecutor because he was prosecuting Burisma, and it was all sort of this inside -- hey, Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal called that a farce months ago. Every major newspaper calls it a farce months ago. Willie, the European Union demanded removal of the corrupt prosecutor. The western world demanded the removal of the prosecutor. The Obama administration told Joe Biden to go over there and remove the prosecutor.

"Oh wait, one more thing, Pam Bondi, just one more thing. and for the entire Trump team and for all you stupid people out there, actually you're not stupid, you think we're all stupid, you think Donald Trump supporters are all stupid, do you think conservatives are stupid, like Donald Trump, do you think southerners are stupid? We're not. We're not. You have the Ukranians who said themselves that the prosecutor had stopped investigating Burisma at the time. It was one of the complaints on why, Willie, this guy was in the tank."

Then he started comparing himself to James Brown.

"I have done my thing. Throw the cape off me, I have to walk offstage. I will throw it off and come back. This is all I can handle. This confederacy of dunces, They lowered the collective IQ of the western world by at least 24 points every hour they spoke on the senate floor."

He's right. Just as theater (and after all, that's all Trump cares about), the defense of the Reality TV President was a snooze. Self-righteous Ken Starr just doesn't have that oomph anymore, especially in light of his rape-scandal coverup at Baylor University.

And Pam Bondi, aka Bribery Barbie? Here's a woman who, after taking a large "contribution" to drop a slam-dunk prosecution of a Trump University case, was set up with a plum lobbying job by Trump that pays $100,00 A MONTH, and for her big national TV debut, she comes up with a glittery dress that looks like something your maiden aunt would wear to a family wedding reception at the local VFW. Also: Let's be kind, and say the woman is not rhetorically gifted.

Oh hell, let's not. She sounded like a terrified substitute teacher facing a rowdy high school class. It's not even that she lied the entire time -- she wasn't good at it! Trump needs to recast these clowns, or his ratings are going down fast.