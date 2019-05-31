Donnie Deutsch: Stop Talking About Impeachment, Start Saying 'Criminal Activity'

A useful segment on Morning Joe today:

"I want to play you a piece from 'Vice' about choosing the right words in politics," WIllie Geist said.

Getting regular people to support cutting taxes on the very wealthy has always been extremely hard. We've had some success in the past, but the estate tax has always been very difficult. However, I think we may have had a breakthrough. Now the estate tax kicks in on anyone inheriting over $2 million. how many of you have a problem with that? okay. how many of you would have a problem with something called a death tax? instead of global warming, which we all agree sounds very scary, we call it climate change.

"If Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is listening, here is the the conundrum basically: do we impeach? We know that's a losing proposition," Donnie Deutsch said.

"We know Trump broke the law. We have to do something where -- here's the answer. You take it from a binary choice of two lanes, you create a third lane. You take the word 'impeachment' and you change it to 'criminal activity.' You go on the premise of basically, 'We know he broke the law, we know he was a criminal as far as obstruction of justice and a criminal as far as an unindicted co-conspirator. We will continue the trump criminal investigations.' Trump criminal investigations," he repeated.

"Take the word 'impeachment' away. It's a losing word. A 30-year-old word that does not help us. Change the discussion. Bad impeachment. Even Trump says it's a disgusting word. It's a disgusting word for Democrats. Ongoing as of tomorrow, the ongoing Trump criminal investigations. It will be about taxes, about the Southern District, it will be about philanthropy. There's two. You own it. We know what Mueller said. Take the "w." Don't give it to him. Mueller said he obstructed justice, there was criminality there, he couldn't prosecute because of DoJ. That's one. Number two, unindicted co-conspirator. Make Trump say, 'I'm not a criminal.' It's the ongoing Trump criminal activity investigations. There you go," the marketing mazen concluded.

↓ Story continues below ↓

He's right. I've said it all along: Republicans are the sales and marketing culture, the Democrats are the academic and legal culture. Which side is winning the communications war?

Remember: In politics, if you're explaining, you're losing. Boil it down, make it simple and tailor it for TV. There you go.