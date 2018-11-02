Donnie Deutsch: Donald Trump Is Not Only Disgusting And Vile, He's Stupid

Morning Joe's Willie Geist talked about how in Republican-leaning districts, "the party is in danger of losing its House majority next week because Mr. Trump's racially tinged nationalism has alienated these voters who once made up a dependable group of voters."

"Donald Trump is not only disgusting and vile, he's stupid. Clearly what's going to happen here, you can see it. It's very easy to look at this election and go, oh, is this a referendum of Donald Trump? Do I like him, do I not like him? Or if I'm a Republican, maybe I want him there because I like his tax cuts, but do I want some padding around him?" he said.

"Do I want some guardrails around him? So I think there are so many Republicans, the Republicans that you would describe there, that are either going to the stay home or even say, you know, they want guardrails against him. This is against the backdrop. There was a Marist poll yesterday that 80% of Americans are concerned the current tone will lead to violence.

"People are frightened. They see an irresponsible man treating the military like they're not human beings from a podium in the Roosevelt Room which is supposed to be used for policy and not for campaigns. So there is a sniff test here. And the final thing I will say is as famous ad man David Ogilvy once said, the consumer is not a consumer. It's your wife, it's your neighbor, it's your best friend.

"And a voter is not a voter, they're a human being."