Mika: 'Donald Trump Is Completely Unhinged And Getting Worse By The Day'

Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski went off on another tear this morning -- this time, over Trump's unfitness for office, saying "he's not well. That's the bottom line."

"There's no way anyone who knows Donald Trump but has not bought in in some way could watch him last night and not come away with the feeling that the president of the United States is completely unhinged and getting worse by the day," she said.

She brought up the new book from Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

"It's interesting that a former reality tv star and colleague of Trump is releasing a book with the title 'Unhinged.' This is a woman who knew him during his reality show days, very well. and then went with him to the White House, and in it she describes a reaction to a man that she had known for over a decade who is in a state of mental decline.

"It's a concern we've voiced on this show during the campaign and over the last tumultuous 18 months. Try and find someone who's not politically invested or too fearful of Donald Trump or the Republican party who knew the man a decade ago who will tell you that his mental state has not deteriorated erratically over the past few years or changed or come out watching. You will not find that person from Donald Trump's past if they're telling you the truth.

"We were told of his unfitness for office by those closest to him on the campaign and we saw it ourselves up close in the December 2015 interview in which he first pledged his fealty to Vladimir Putin. Let me tell you, you can pull that interview up. It's a little embarrassing, but I will say you can see in our faces in real time, us kind of going from jovial and fun to sitting up and listening to him and realizing -- this guy's not right.

"And this is bad what's happening here. and we showed you this person throughout the campaign and we pointed out those issues. You listened to him talk about Russia during the campaign on this show. We were told repeatedly that it was somehow out of balance to comment on the candidate's declining mental state and, yes, I'm not a doctor, but I know what I see, and we know Donald Trump. We also know what campaign staffers told us two years ago and I know the dangerous blustering bigot on the stage last night is more boorish and less connected to reality than he was ten years ago.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Donald Trump is not well, and everyone close to him says it. They're all scared of what he's going to say or tweet next. His Republican dupes know it, and yet no one seems willing do anything about it. Not the people who can. same if it ever was, but much more precarious right now for the media, the press. Far more dangerous for our democracy," she concluded.

Donnie Deutsch added that if you look at the interview he did with him in 2007, "his cadence, eyes. He was a different guy. Look at old interviews with Donald Trump. He's not just younger. His entire mannerisms, entire way of speaking is different."