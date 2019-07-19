Donnie Deutsch On Trump Racism: 'This Is A Man With Nazi Tendencies'

This morning, Donnie Deutsch told the 88 million people who watch Morning Joe that Donald Trump is, well, a Nazi.

"The parallels are stunning. The parallels are stunning, oh, it can't happen here, it can happen here. I want to challenge people -- I did this the other day. I want to challenge people of means, I'm not talking about people who need a job and Trump can get it for them. 'You know, he's good for the economy and good for the Israel,' " Deutsch mocked.

"By the way, he would throw Israel overboard if it was bad for him. If you're a person who votes for Donald Trump, you're no different than if you're watching on the subway (as) five white nationalists berate an African-American woman, saying 'Go back to where you came from.' Then you hid and you put your head down. You can't hide behind the economy anymore. you own it. You don't get to do that anymore. And I think that's critical. You know it's interesting. We talk about minorities, it's on white people. You get to say he's good for the economy, and they say stuff, no, they don't.

"This is a man with Nazi tendencies. If reporters asked him, do you think you should stay beyond eight years, he'll give you the honest answers. 'Do you think people in the press should be put in jail?' He'll answer it. By the way, he went into the rant after he got the highest approval ratings, that shows what happens when he believes he has power. No more 'It's good for the economy,' " he said.

"I think there's been a hesitation to draw parallels. I will say that again, you always want to be careful and people say we should never draw parallels between the presidency or any political party and fascism," Joe Scarborough said.

"I must say, the chant, the other -- I think if somebody that is critical of you or critical of me for suggesting that this sounded like a rally in Germany in the early 1930s where people were chanting 'Send them back, send them back' when they were actually citizens of Germany. And in this case, citizens of the United States of America. If there is a better analogy for those who want to be critical today, I would love to hear it because I am -- you know, I'm a very optimistic guy. Mika will tell you she finds it maddening -- just tiresome how optimistic I am, but unlike a lot of the Republican members of Congress, I can dismiss Donald Trump, some of the stupid things he says. I can say, well, you know what, the voters, they're going to have their say a year from now.

"But when thousands of Americans and the audience chant 'Send her back' to a member of Congress, because of her color, because she's a Muslim, or just as frightening, Lindsey Graham says oh, it's because she doesn't support Donald Trump. we are now talking about an ethnic cleansing politically -- an ethnic cleansing of people who do not support our sides."