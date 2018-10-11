Trump Lacks 'The Human Decency' To Skip His Rally: Donnie Deutsch

As you know, there's always a tweet from the Narcissist's past:

Yesterday Obama campaigned with JayZ & Springsteen while Hurricane Sandy victims across NY & NJ are still decimated by Sandy. Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

"I can tell you in Florida on the local level, Jeb Bush wasn't going to pep rallies while hurricanes were coming into Florida," Joe Scarborough said.

"We will be talking to Jeb, in fact, the next hour. It's just something no leader of any substance or worth would do this. They would not hold a pep rally, but there's Donald Trump. And, of course, he will pay no penalty for it."

"The same day he puts an.op-ed in the USAToday with a lie in every line, he gets up the day after and mocks an obvious assault victim. I can go on 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, he probably did a political calculation: I get my free airtime when I go out and do my rallies," Donnie Deutsch said.

"But I wanted to ask you about that for a second, though. It's very interesting, nobody is carrying his rallies any more. All the networks carried it when it was rating, but they don't rate any more. Word is, Politico says some people inside the White House are concerned. It's just -- again, it's one of these the concerts where you've heard the band sing their songs for 350 years and he says the same thing at every rally. So why watch?" Scarborough wondered.

"That's exactly where I was going," Deutsch said. "I think in Donald Trump's world, he doesn't understand those metrics at this point and that's why he is forging ahead. It's an interesting tell, even on Fox where you have that captive audience, they basically dipped in a few times last night. That is a stunning, stunning move of events.

"But going back to the human part of it, that he just couldn't make it beyond politics, a simple human calculation about, wow, I'm feeling what's going to go back to my old sociopath kind of diagnosis, he couldn't have the human decency in his head to go, 'Wow, this doesn't feel right, even if it's politically' -- he's not up to speed on what is happening in the media world and it's not affecting him, it doesn't even feel that shows the humanity of this man beyond the political miscalculation based on where the media's going, he just couldn't understand why it's wrong."