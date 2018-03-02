Without Hope Hicks, Donnie Deutsch Worries Trump Will Nuke N. Korea

We're all feeling the stress, as Mueller gets closer and Trump becomes increasingly unhinged. On Morning Joe, Donnie Deutsch shared his own fears about what many of us are thinking.

"This week, if you were concerned about President Trump being our president, you really felt the noose tighten. With Hope Hicks leaving and the Kushner story and the new conspiracy leading directly to Trump from Mueller's point of view, you're starting to see the beginning of a cornered Donald Trump --and what is he capable doing at the expense of the world or the United States or the consumer to save himself," he said.

"And we're -- I'm concerned that this is a harbinger of things to come, in that what will he do with North Korea at the expense of the rest of the world? What will he do in any scenario do this kind of shiny toy thing? Hope Hicks leaving is very scary. I mean, if you know people that have run companies or people in organizations, there's always one or two people in there that run a company that you go to that is somehow the sanity check or somehow the calmer.

"That's not there anymore. And as the Mueller news continues to tighten and the Kushner news continues to tighten, this is a man with his hand at the controls. And, yes, a trade war is very concerning. what are the other things he's capable of doing at the expense of all of us to save or protect or deflect when it comes to his own hide?"

Frankly, Donnie, I try not to think about it. I'd never get out of bed in the morning. ...