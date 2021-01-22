Scarborough Attacks Fox Over Gingrich Saying Dems Want To 'Exterminate' Republicans

Newt Gingrich and his irresponsible incitement on Fox was the topic on this Morning Joe segment.

"You talk about being self-destructive," Joe Scarborough said.

"Donnie Deutsche, we were talking the last hour that a former Republican leader is going on Fox News now and telling people watching Fox News that Joe Biden's Democratic party wants to, quote, 'exterminate all Republicans.' Saying the National Guard are not there to protect Americans, they are only there to show Americans that the Democrats are in power. Never mind they were sent out by president Donald Trump on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

"I do wonder if the Murdochs were not paying attention January 6th. I do wonder if they are really so concerned about Newsmax getting a few of their viewers that they are allowing former Republican leaders to go out and talk about extermination, to continue whipping Qanon people, continuing whipping potential future insurrectionists into a rabid frenzy. Are they never ever going to wake up and understand how damaging this sort of talk is to America?"

(Psst, Joe? They don't care!)

Donnie Deutsch, ever practical, looked at the business perspective.

"Here's what I don't understand -- forget moral point of view. It's reprehensible. I don't know how they look themselves in a mirror. From a business point of view, it's a very, very desperate endgame. Do you know in primetime, one of three commercials on primetime Fox is the Pillow guy?

"Advertisers can no longer -- if you watch what's beyond the pillow guy, it's gold. They have pretty much taken themselves out of the mainstream advertiser business. And that's going to continue. I don't care how many viewers you get. At the end of the day, you are not being supporters by advertisers. That's where the money is. So I think, you know, they may get a harsh wakeup call. It's only going to get worse," he predicted.

"And the biggest kind of tool that Biden has and the Democrats have against all of this is competence. You're starting to see it already. I want to just talk as a former guy that ran a company, not that Biden needs my grade on what he has done the last couple of days, the first 44 hours. in a crisis situation, it's very -- I ran a couple thousand people.

"H.E.L.P., you start with honesty. You saw Fauci saying how nice it was to be able to just get up there and talk honestly. And you follow with empathy. I know how dire it is. Here's the honest facts. I get it. There is nobody better at that than Joe Biden. And then simply lay out a plan. People are not stupid. You don't overpromise, you underpromise. If you fail, you will not get the trust and believability. And he just laid out a plan that you don't have to be a rocket scientist. 'Okay. that makes sense. Yeah, I would do that. Okay. I hear you.' And give hope at the end. And people will follow you.

"I'm bridging when you talked about, with the disgustingness of Fox which now in the ABC News poll, 33% of Republicans say they don't think the future of the party is Donald Trump. So all you need to do is fuel that, the biggest weapon is calm competence. That's what we are starting to see only 44 hours in.

"Boy, it feels good."