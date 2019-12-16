Lindsey Graham Makes It Clear: He Is Just So Over The Rule Of Law

Morning Joe did a compare and contrast of Lindsey Graham's statements during the Clinton impeachment, and Lindsey Graham now.

"Wow, that was another edition of our favorite game, 'Whatever Happened To Lindsey Graham?'" Mika said.

"You know, the most disgraceful part of it is the fact that he actually, Donnie, he actually is proud of the fact. He's actually bragging about the fact that he's not gonna be fair," Scarborough said.

"He seems to take great pride in the fact that he is going to be everything that he hated back when I knew him. What he would say about Democrats, he'd say you're jurors, how can you make a decision before the first bit of evidence is in? And, again, I mean, Lindsey now is bragging about the fact that he's going to be biased and he's not going to listen to any facts."

"Or follow the law."

"And he's not going to follow the facts, he's not going to follow the laws, he doesn't care what it is, and he thinks it's funny."

"What's so sad is, they are legislators and before this process begins, they take an oath to act as jurors. But like anything else, nothing is sacred," Deustch said.

"And once again, Joe, you and I have bandied about this a lot, is how do these people not understand how history going view them? It's so clear and obvious that to sell their soul to the devil this way, we know how you're going to vote, but to thumb your nose that way and denigrate the oath you're about to take is quite sad."

So it's not Lindsey's lack of fairness that's the problem. It's that he was rude enough to admit it?

"Mike, you look at Lindsey Graham there, and, again, he thinks it's cute. He's laughing about it. He's bragging about the fact that he's biased. That he's not going to do all the things that he claimed was so necessary to save the republic in 1998. And Lindsey, you got a guy who is making matters much worse. He's an officer of the court. He's the worst. He's a lawyer, he actually tried cases so he understand how's despicable this is. He also is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee. And yet, there he is in Doha, mocking the entire situation and saying, 'Yeah, I'm going to be biased. I don't want any facts,' despite the fact just a couple months ago he was saying, 'Well, if there were to be quid pro quo proven, then I would have real problems.'

"Well, the quid pro quo was proven. The payoff, the attempted bribery was proven and yet here's Lindsey Graham making a big joke about the fact that he has no respect -- well, for anything," Scarborough concluded.

Just to put this in perspective, someone should remind Scarborough that Lindsey's "honorable" phase was about paralyzing the Clinton presidency over a blowjob. So that makes his stance now even worse, when actual national security is at stake.

But he's a Republican, so it's okay.