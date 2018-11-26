Trump Deliberately Sets Up Conflict At The Border To Thrill His Base

So we start this morning with a discussion of Trump's insistence that the military be allowed to use lethal force against the scary women and children at the border. (No one mentions the timing that indicates yet another impending Mueller indictment.)

"It's very important. There are a lot of dangerous people, fist fights. This is really important, look at the lethal force that our armed forces are going to have to use against this mom and her two little kids," Donnie Deutsch said, holding up a copy of the New York Post.

"I think it's really important that Trump initiated the lethal force against these kids."

Willie Geist asked Laura Leader, founder of all in together, what she thought. "Where do we go what if many of these migrants cross the border and there is a military confrontation?"

"First of all, it's illegal and immoral above all else. It's profoundly immoral and illegal for a reason," Leader said. "We have a legal structure which allows people to apply for asylum through the customs enforcement wherever and however they enter the country. And the president doesn't care about that. To your point about whether or not they stood up, you know, they could have resigned. Kirstjen Nielsen could have resigned when the president asked her -- asked ICE. to rip children out of the arms of their parents in the last round of appalling so-called border security.

"I mean, the reality is that at the end of the day, the president is surrounded with people who are willing to do basically anything whether or not it's illegal, let these immoral acts go to the courts and even in some cases when they go to the courts the president continues to question them. My only hope is that the military will have cooler heads. We have heard from some military leaders already saying that absolutely they are not firing on women and children who are unarmed at the border. There's questions on whether or not anyone threw rocks yesterday. NPR was reporting that it was relatively peaceful except that obviously they were trying to break through and get through because the waits are impossible, there are no services or support for them on the Tijuana side. it's a disaster. "

So once again: Trump is deliberately creating a crisis that allegedly demands the use of lethal force on women and children. Just so you know.