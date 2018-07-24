Maddow: Official White House Helsinki Records Altered To Hide Putin's Preference For Trump

This is FALSIFYING RECORDS. Official records. And the Trump Administration is doing it in broad daylight, knowing full well that Russia, news outlets, the internet and the entire world has the *real records.*

But do they care? No. And do Trump's supporters care? Probably not.

Here is the story: The White House literally deleted this question and the corresponding answer from the official record:

Reuters reporter, Jeff Mason asked Putin: "Did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?" Putin responded: “Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the U.S./Russia relationship back to normal,.".

THE WHITE HOUSE IS LITERALLY TRYING TO ERASE HISTORY.

As George Orwell said in his dystopian novel, 1984:

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes & ears. It was their final, most essential command" - Orwell, "1984"

And MAGA hat wearers will follow that command.