Trump's DHS Altered Russia Report To Help Trump

The DHS watchdog just released another damning report against the Trump administration.

It's obstruction of justice, pure and simple.

Trump's acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and others in his department altered parts of a report and delayed its release.

The original reports stated clearly that Russia helped Trump in 2020 (never mind 2016?) for political reasons.

On Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News finally covered a negative Trump story.

I'll let the transcript do the talking.

Host Bret Baier said, "The report from the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General found the Acting Secretary under President Trump altered and delayed an internal report on Russian interference in the 2020 election to blunt the impact of its finding that Russia was aiding president Trump."

Russia tried to interfere in another presidential election and the Trump administration tried to cover it up for Putin.

Reporter David Splunt gave the highlights of their findings.

"The report from the DHS of the IG found the acting Secretary under Trump altered and delayed an internal report on Russian interference in the 2020 election.

"Worried it, quote, 'will hurt POTUS, kill it.'

He continued, "That report concluded the acting secretary participated in the review process multiple times despite any lacking any formal role in reviewing the product, resulting in the delay of its dissemination on at least one occasion."

This is why Trump supporters should never work in any important department of the federal government, ever.

"The delays and deviation from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis's standard process and requirements put the IOA at risk of creating a perception of politicization," he said.

Trump consistently hired loyalists who would break the law to aid him at every turn.

"The acting-Secretary at the time was Chad Wolf, who was not mentioned by name. The IG found that DHS staff also made changes to its look into the foreign election interference, based in part on, quote, 'political considerations.'"

"There were also concerns about objectivity by senior DHS leadership, Bret. This came during a turbulent time in the months leading up to the November 2020 elections when President Trump was running against the former vice president and candidate nominee Joe Biden."

"The report said, quote: 'Russian maligned influence actors were spreading rumors on Biden's mental health, rumors which were unsubstantiated, and the public release of a DHS intelligence analysis on those efforts was twice delayed by Wolf."

"Within the last five minutes or so we received a statement from the current DHS leadership under president Biden. that person said, quote: 'this troubling report raises concerns over the prior administration's inappropriate interference in the review and clearance process for an intelligence product.'"

"Since January 2021, DHS has renewed its commitment to providing accurate, timely, and actionable information and intelligence free from politicization and bias to the public and our partners across every level of government in the private sector and local communities."

Wow, just wow.