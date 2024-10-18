Trump Parrots Putin's Talking Points On Ukraine

During an interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD podcast, Trump blamed Ukraine President Zelensky and President Biden for Russia's unprovoked and bloody attack on Ukraine, which started the war.

"I think Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I've ever seen," Trump said. "Every time he comes in, we give him $100 billion. Who else got that kind of money? In history, there's never been."

President Zelensky didn't have to sell anything. Russia thought they could swoop in and take over Ukraine in a blink of an eye with their assault and they failed.

"But he should never have let that war start," he said. "That war is a loser."

WTF? Loser for who? How would Biden stop the war? Maybe a Trumpian love letter to Putin would have done the trick. Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and their country. They did not attack Russia. Maybe Trump misremembered.

TRUMP: Ukraine, remember, is not Ukraine anymore. Every city almost is knocked down to the ground. All those beautiful golden domes are laying on their side, smashed to smithereens. There's no city. You go into the city, and every building is demolished. It looks like a demolition crew went through. They've been hit by missiles.

Ukraine being attacked and invaded and they survived should be celebrated, not demeaned. Putin's Comms director couldn't have said it better.

TRUMP: This should have been settled before it started. It would have been so easy. If we had a president with half a brain, it would have been easy to settle. And I'm not, you know, everyone would say, oh, this is terrible, he's blaming Biden. I do largely blame Biden. If you watch his words, his words were the exact opposite of what he should have been saying. He instigated that war.

Why are Ukrainian buildings destroy and their people dead? Vladimir Putin did it, idiot.

This is complete garbage. It's unseemly that a former US president would blame his successor and defend an enemy state like Russia for their invasion of a US ally.

Vladimir Putin has never had a stronger vocal supporter in the entire world than Von Shitzinpants.