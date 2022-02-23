Disgusting Trump Calls Putin's Decision To Invade Ukraine 'Genius'

Donald Trump called into "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" (yes, that is their real names, you can stop laughing now) on Tuesday and decided to flex his world diplomacy and international history of the world muscles by talking up Russia's dream of taking over Ukraine and making it part of Russia again.

Trump's opinion, after watching the updates on TV (of course) was: "I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius." Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. I said, 'How smart is that?' He's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're going to keep peace, all right."

WHAT KIND OF F*CKING WORD SALAD IS THIS CRAZINESS?

Does he actually think these soldiers are "peacekeepers" and that Putin himself is a "peacekeeper"? Is he suggesting we send these type of military tanks to the American southern border? TANKS? Military? WHAT???

Our actual current President who understands international diplomacy on Tuesday said the following non-word salad stuff: “If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions." Makes sense.

Oh, and before Trump ended his interview he talked about the 2020 election being stolen from him (everyone drink!) and that if he had won, Putin would not have attempted something like this. Wait, so it isn't genius and a good peacekeeping mission? Or would Trump have stopped him for doing genius things?

Here is the full transcript, video above:

The front runner for the 2024 nomination, folks. pic.twitter.com/pg0G9FcFLb — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 22, 2022

Twitter had thoughts:

He’s so effing stupid. How the hell did we get here? I know but I will never understand it. — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) February 22, 2022

Trump is a sick man. For us to do the same on Southern Border (as he suggests) we would have to invade Mexico and declare it ours today. But he loves him some Putin.



Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius' | TheHill https://t.co/2AbJNb9RgA — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 22, 2022

Donald Trump *endorses* Putin’s invasion of a democratic country. This is the leader of the Republican Party. Does @GOPLeader McCarthy agree with this? GOP Intel head @RepMikeTurner? GOP Armed Services head @RepMikeRogersAL? Will anyone condemn this? pic.twitter.com/mjQkM8PyaT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 22, 2022

Donald Trump just called Putin's invasion of Ukraine 'genius' and 'very savvy' and referred to him as a 'peacekeeper.'



What a traitor. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 22, 2022

Trump on Putin’s invasion: “This is genius. How smart is that?’"



Mike Pompeo: “Very shrewd and capable. I’ve enormous respect for him”



Tucker Carlson: “Ukraine is not even a democracy. It’s a corrupt Eastern European autocracy”



All traitors providing aid & comfort to the enemy — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 22, 2022

Why do Trump and Pompeo both use precise word “savvy” to describe Putin? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 22, 2022

Former President Trump’s adulation of Putin today - including calling him a “genius” - aids our enemies.



Trump’s interests don’t seem to align with the interests of the United States of America. https://t.co/snclqW8yCL — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 22, 2022

Simply put: Trump is a traitor.