Disgusting Trump Calls Putin's Decision To Invade Ukraine 'Genius'

Donald Trump called into "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" (yes, that is their real names, you can stop laughing now) on Tuesday and decided to flex his world diplomacy and international history of the world muscles by talking up Russia's dream of taking over Ukraine and making it part of Russia again.
Trump's opinion, after watching the updates on TV (of course) was: "I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius." Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. I said, 'How smart is that?' He's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're going to keep peace, all right."
WHAT KIND OF F*CKING WORD SALAD IS THIS CRAZINESS?
Does he actually think these soldiers are "peacekeepers" and that Putin himself is a "peacekeeper"? Is he suggesting we send these type of military tanks to the American southern border? TANKS? Military? WHAT???
Our actual current President who understands international diplomacy on Tuesday said the following non-word salad stuff: “If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions." Makes sense.
Oh, and before Trump ended his interview he talked about the 2020 election being stolen from him (everyone drink!) and that if he had won, Putin would not have attempted something like this. Wait, so it isn't genius and a good peacekeeping mission? Or would Trump have stopped him for doing genius things?
Simply put: Trump is a traitor.