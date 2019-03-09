Rudy Giuliani's Lamest Attack On Michael Cohen Yet

Rudy Giuliani, told Hill.TV that Trump hired and kept Michael Cohen around because he felt sorry for him.

That's the latest from Trump's supposedly top television legal spokesman. No wonder he's been sidelined. Giuliani, who hasn't been on network or cable television for a while now, joined Buck Sexton for an interview on “Rising.”

Giuliani said, “I don’t want to get him angry, I think the president felt sorry for him because he never could quite have the standing of the lawyers. dAll of the important matters would go to other lawyers, so he’d give him things to do that were more in the nature of public relations, but some small legal matters...The president I think felt a little sorry for him, but --"

Rudy claimed Jimmy Carter's brother was an equally bad decision. He had to go back forty years to come up with an example in U.S. history to try and defend Trump with on this one. Using bad incidences from others in the past to defend Trump's behavior today is not working at all. While the scandal of BIllyGate was bad, he wasn't Carter's fixer and personal attorney for twelve years and who made illegal payoffs to shield his sexcapades from the public view.

And, let's be real. I doubt Donald felt sorry for Cohen — ever — or anyone else, for that matter. The empathy gene just never developed in him.

How lame can Rudy Giuliani be? It appears there is no bottom.