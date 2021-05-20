Michael Cohen Gleefully Predicts Trump Will Flip On His Own Children

Joy Reid talked to Michael Cohen last night, who's in a very good mood over New York's criminal investigation into Trump -- because he had a little something to do with it.

"Let's talk about the hiding of assets. The reason I asked you about the size of the organization is that that would mean presumably that someone like Allen Weisselberg and maybe even the Trump children, would they be in the know about the valuation of these assets? You're talking about assets that Ivanka and Jared and the sons are out there pitching and selling these licensing agreements for -- would they potentially have exposure here? I was asking in the previous segment should they be getting their own lawyers," Reid said.

"They have to get their own lawyer. I have a very different opinion -- I'm going to answer your question, but I have a little different opinion on this than most people. The answer is yes, they would know what the valuations are, specifically on projects they were designated to," Cohen said.

"Each one of the children were designated to different projects. Alan Weisselberg knew every dollar -- not even to the dollar, every penny in and every penny out, went through Weisselberg's desk and reported before and after to Donald J. Trump. As I stated, there was a very small core group of executives, a larger subset, but a very small core group," he said.

Cohen said the kids should lawyer up.

"I believe they do need it, and I'm going to tell you why. Everyone keeps talking about 'Rudy, Rudy, Rudy, what did we get off his electronics, what are they going to get now from the Trump organization? How are they going to get Weisselberg to flip?' It's not just Barry, but his other son Jack which is part of it.

"I think they already know this. I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of them. What do you think about that? Including his children. I really believe that Donald Trump is going to turn -- you always get shocked when I say things, Joy. I believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself. And he realizes his goose is cooked. When he turns around and gets questioned about what you were asking about, (asset) inflation. 'It wasn't me, it was Alan. It was my accountant, it was the appraiser.' It's never Donald.

'This is the problem. It's never, ever Donald Trump. It's always somebody else. It wasn't Donald Trump who had the affair. It wasn't Donald Trump who directed me to make the payments to Stormy Daniels. It wasn't Donald Trump who got the benefit of the relationship and the actions. It was Michael Cohen. I'm the bad guy. Why? Because I didn't take the fall.

"What's going to happen when the D.A. or the attorney general -- listen, I give her a lot of credit, just as your previous guest did, a lot of credit. She didn't start this as criminal. She started it as civil. What's going to happen when all of a sudden they turn around and start asking him about his tax returns or about the devaluation of the assets or the way he took deductions? 'I don't do my taxes. It's my accountant.' He's going to turn on his accountant and point the finger.

"He's going to say Don Jr. handled that, Ivanka handled that. Melania, he's going to tell them to take everyone other than himself," Cohen said.

Reid asked about the FEC throwing out the Stormy Daniels case.

"Not only did the FEC drop this, but so did the SDNY. They had about a dozen sealed indictments regarding this. All of a sudden, well, 'we don't have enough' -- this is under the Bill Barr control and the Donald Trump administration. All of a sudden, they did not have enough information within which to bring a claim. That's kind of funny, considering you came after me with an anvil over my head and threatening my wife as well if, in fact, I didn't plead guilty.

"Yeah, it bothered me a lot when I saw that, considering everything was done, and it's on tape. It's on tape of my discussion. everything was done at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump. I do have to say that my credibility, I believe, is going to end up getting Donald -- Don Jr., Weisselberg, his kids, some orange jumpsuits."