Friday News Dump: Trump CFO Arraigned, And Other News

Geeze, I can't believe all the despair. Relax! There are other investigations going on, and the Trump family is under the microscope:

Melania opened Pandora's box involving the DOJ. The enormous trove of communications & documentations I possess and shared tell the true story about “why” and “how” the contracts were “created” and “terminated” and who was involved. TRUTH PREVAILS. pic.twitter.com/14RXLkmrc7 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) February 9, 2021

Exclusive: Whistleblower @SWinstonWolkoff releases recordings of Melania Trump trying to cover up for the Trump family misappropriation of inauguration funds. More on the new episode of the MeidasTouch Podcast out now. pic.twitter.com/80ddnaMwMo — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 12, 2021

Now, a review of documents filed in that case and other material obtained by Mother Jones shows that Ivanka Trump also testified inaccurately during her deposition in this lawsuit. https://t.co/hF3ln0UMz6 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 28, 2021

The inauguration probe was launched last year by Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, DC. He has alleged that Trump’s inauguration committee misused charitable funds to enrich the Trump family. — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 28, 2021

Michael Cohen on @CNN: "There are a multitude of documents that are in the possession of prosecutors that tie Donald Trump to everything, because everything went through Donald." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 1, 2021

Michael Cohen boldly predicting on CNN that this indictment was "the tip of the iceberg" and Trump children's will also be charged.



"There is so much more that is going to be coming," Cohen claims. https://t.co/RW2xyZuJab — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 1, 2021

Jeff McConney is “Unindicted Co-Conspirator #1.”



McConney is a Senior Vice President and Controller of Trump Organization. He is also a very close friend of Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, per @TheTylerDragonhttps://t.co/qVtl4XfWyl pic.twitter.com/N4TwVZYRkP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

A Michigan Republican spent eight months searching for evidence of election fraud, but all he found was lies.



"They're being lied to, and they're believing the lies. And it's really dangerous."https://t.co/wT1BDXvmG2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2021

House Republicans concede that every member of their caucus voted against additional police funding but insist they never used the phrase so it doesn’t count. https://t.co/VFXJjubhVj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 2, 2021

"It's the only way we're going to hold door"



Powerful video in newly released Jan 6 court exhibit from US Justice Dept



It shows police preparing for the brutal wave of Insurrectionists in west tunnel of US Capitol pic.twitter.com/3jYTKHvA1J — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 2, 2021

Today on What Next TBD, @lizzieohreally talks to a very smart @shaneharris about UFOs and the government’s attempt to figure out what exactly is flying in the sky. https://t.co/CM1ocGvwZe — Allison Benedikt (@abenedikt) July 2, 2021

After the Palisades fire, during which the CEO of the app, Citizen offered $30k to whoever could lead to the suspected arsonist's arrest, I got curious about the intersection between tech, vigilantism, and "the news". My latest for @MotherJones https://t.co/Sshdw8TPCz — maybe: lil (@lil_kalish) June 28, 2021

Not everyday the @nytimes devotes this much ink (pixels) to you.

😎🤣https://t.co/ATag8EAO9e — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 28, 2021

Don Jr says this indictment is "no different" than what Putin has done to Alexei Navalny.



(Navalny, who Don Jr. refers to as "Navatny," was poisoned with a nerve agent and imprisoned.) pic.twitter.com/GGmLcIVi98 — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 1, 2021

President Biden @POTUS currently conforting families of victims and victims of Surfside is one of the major reasons why I love this man and I am so glad he's President #DemVoice1 #ONEV1 pic.twitter.com/4eCQeTdRiN — Henry Djoutsa (@D_jeneration) July 1, 2021

Leticia is working the cherry harvest in Zillah WA. She's exhausted as temps have been 100°+ all week. Her shift starts at 4:30 am and she's been working for almost 10 hours. She'll rest during the hottest part of the day and return at 6pm to resume harvesting. #Calor #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/mCQEHCak7e — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) July 1, 2021

850K new jobs. Big number. Good news.https://t.co/qbRPkwHYse — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 2, 2021

THREAD: After one year under the national security law, Hong Kong is a city transformed.



Schoolchildren memorize national security offenses. Job ads require candidates to "love the country." Neighbors are encouraged to report each other to police. https://t.co/3uccWlc103 1/ — Vivian Wang (@vwang3) June 30, 2021

Australia locks out thousands more citizens as virus slip-ups mount https://t.co/4CcIazVVDO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 2, 2021

Personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary writes: Millions of tax returns haven’t been processed, and calls are going unanswered, including mine https://t.co/lVJ1DIQ6Wh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 2, 2021

India’s covid death toll tops 400,000 as delta variant gains ground worldwide https://t.co/yhtgxfP9a1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 2, 2021

"This should feel like a victory, right?" This, by @KarenAttiah, says what needs to be said. https://t.co/Anq2ToMMA1 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 1, 2021

When I see Dr. Biden and the schedule she keeps, it always reminds me that the former sat around like an overfed housecat on a velvet pillow who had to be forced to appear in public, and only did so grudgingly and with her misery plain for all to see.https://t.co/NTp2GdaJxx — Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) July 2, 2021

Peacock Will Stream All Remaining Stanley Cup Final Games https://t.co/t6fV6q4fmP — CordCuttersNews (@CordCuttersNews) July 2, 2021

The perpetuation of the "big lie" in states like Arizona and Wisconsin has led to a flood of threats against election officials.



Read our roundup and get caught up:https://t.co/m0VRHHWcAK — American Oversight (@weareoversight) July 1, 2021

Pot farmers clashed with fire fighters around the town of Weed, Calif., where the Lava Fire is raging. Estimated 5-6 THOUSAND pot greenhouses in the area - https://t.co/OybsN2DlYw — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) July 2, 2021

The 5th Dimension make a joyous yet poignant appearance in new doc 'Summer of Soul.' We reassess the Sixties and Seventies hitmakers' quiet pop revolution. https://t.co/1xrubmhjEh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 2, 2021

Just a casual reminder that in 1861, 11 Senators and 3 Representatives were expelled from Congress for failing to recognize Lincoln’s election and supporting insurrection. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) July 1, 2021

As Americans celebrate July 4th, there are concerns that low vaccination rates in parts of the country — and the rise of the Delta variant — could lead to new COVID-19 outbreaks.@DavidBegnaud reports from Arkansas, which has one of the country's lowest vaccination rates. pic.twitter.com/afFODhBmhe — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 2, 2021

States step up push to regulate pharmacy drug brokers https://t.co/Hhip24Dg92 — Salon (@Salon) July 2, 2021

The penalty levied on Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team for its serially abusive and discriminatory workplace is noteworthy on its own — possibly the largest in American sports history — and for what it’s not. @dpyoung13 https://t.co/hQyPZzohGO — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) July 2, 2021

In Opinion



“It is hard to view your own country objectively,” Ezra Klein writes. So “I’ve been asking foreign scholars of democracy how the fights over the American political system look to them. These conversations have been, for the most part, grim.”https://t.co/ok1Tgiud4K — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 2, 2021

In the midst of racism and discrimination, William H. Turner writes how Black Appalachians built sustaining communities.



Read the book review from @dailyyonder here: https://t.co/0hnPSx6nVM pic.twitter.com/D1eNhiRIaZ — 100 Days in Appalachia (@Appalachia100) July 2, 2021

The Supreme Court just gave Republicans' voter suppression laws a green light | By Scott Lemieux https://t.co/uOfNO0r5o3 — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 2, 2021

Bitcoin now uses as much electricity as the Netherlands. We are urging regulators to prohibit Bitcoin producers from pulling dirty power plants out of retirement to power their operations. https://t.co/dK6lJlIICe — Earthjustice (@Earthjustice) July 2, 2021

"The decision signals that a conservative-dominated judiciary—which includes three Supreme Court justices nominated by Donald Trump—will not stand in the way of the greatest rollback of voting rights since the end of Reconstruction," writes @AriBerman https://t.co/uLa8vlM0Ea — Mark Follman (@markfollman) July 1, 2021



DEPT. OF 'IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG, HOT SUMMER'

Two kids walking in the pouring rain, one is pushing his broken bike! This man spends 5 min in the pouring rain fixing this little boy’s bike! The kids rode off so happy & he left with a smile on his face from ear to ear! He put a smile on my face too! High 5 to you good sir!❤ pic.twitter.com/6LsxhO8u0x — ✨Carlene✨👀 (@AdamsCumbie) June 30, 2021

obsessed with this guy who just uploads videos of him playing classic rock riffs while his birb freestyles vocals pic.twitter.com/PRad1TY33D — flop era orange coat guy (@rtnordy) May 26, 2021

because happiness is enjoying the simple things in life pic.twitter.com/goQpHH2fbb — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 1, 2021

Two home renovators came home to find a surprise.



A hungry, abandoned kitten on their driveway. When they looked closer, they saw she was blind.



What they did next is the best thing you'll see on Twitter.#Humanity 🌎❤ pic.twitter.com/1Qh0dCLsVo — Goodable (@Goodable) June 30, 2021

Sometimes you can tell when they're parents. pic.twitter.com/lG5YIfbiBc — Nameless Cynic (@NamelessCynic) June 30, 2021

In her spare time, this 90-year-old makes hats for newborns. So far, she’s made 11,000 of them. https://t.co/JyqAsogqwF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 2, 2021

After this godawful heat wave, I'm just so happy to be able to open the windows again. Have a happy Independence Day weekend! Here's a song for the times that try our souls -- and remember, the conservative obstructionists have been here from the beginning.

"A republic -- if you can keep it."