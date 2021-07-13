Weisselberg Under The Bus?

Days after Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was indicted on a variety of charges stemming from what prosecutors are calling a "15-year "scheme to defraud" the government" that included grand larceny and tax fraud, Weisselberg was mysteriously removed from his leadership role at over 40 Trump Organization properties.

The Washington Post is reporting that Weisselberg was removed from his role at properties in both the United States and in Scotland. Weisselberg had served as the director of the company that runs the Trump Organization golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland until last Thursday. Weisselberg had also worked as a director at "40 different subsidiaries registered" in Florida. Those subsidiaries included a "holding company that owns many Trump businesses, a corporate entity that handles payroll for many Trump employees, and even a Trump project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that went bust more than a decade ago."

Why is Trump removing Weisselberg so quickly? It is absolutely to protect himself and his business, although it is probably too late. The criming happened while Weisselberg was working there and removing him after his indictment won't really prevent authorities from digging in. In fact, this sudden move will probably make it more likely that someone will look more closely into these properties.

And, as the Washington Post points out:

But it may not change much in the companies’ operations. On paper, the Trump Organization is a web of interconnected entities, each with its own set of officers. But in practice, the subsidiaries have all been run by the same small group of executives at Trump Tower in New York, including Trump, his adult sons and Weisselberg — with little regard to who holds formal offices in what subsidiary.

None of this changes Weisselberg's job status at Trump Org. He remains a loyal foot soldier, serving Trump.

Will this sudden change encourage an investigation into Aberdeen or any of the companies in Florida? These are not the moves of an innocent company. Or is this just the Trumps tossing their loyal employee under the bus?