Trump Org, CFO Indicted; Michael Cohen Predicts More To Come

The Trump Organization and the Trump Org CFO, Allen Weisselberg, were formally indicted in Manhattan on Thursday for a variety of crimes, including a 15-year record of tax and financial crimes. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, predicts that this is just the "tip of the iceberg", and that many more indictments are to come, including Michael Calamari, the Trump kids and even The Former Guy himself.

CAMEROTA: As you heard Elie Honig outline from the indictment, there were other people mentioned, other employees and it sounded like it goes beyond Allen Weisselberg. You think this is bigger than Allen Weisselberg. Who do you think is next to be indicted?

COHEN: Well, I think Matthew Calamari is on the chopping block. He received the same type of perks.

CAMEROTA: The COO?

COHEN: The COO. He received the same perks that Allen Weisselberg received. On top of that, I also believe there are other members of the Trump organization, including the children, who are next to come up onto these indictments.

CAMEROTA: You don't mean Allen Weisselberg's children. You mean Eric and Don Junior and Ivanka?

COHEN: Correct.

CAMEROTA: What do you think they would be indicted for?

COHEN: Again, their participation in different aspects of the company and how they ended up booking things for tax purposes, the benefits they took and received. Again, I don't want people to think that this case is about Allen Weisselberg and an apartment and a free car and so on. It is substantially larger in scope than just that aspect. That is but the tip. That's the tip of the iceberg. There's so much more that's going to be coming. Again, to take this indictment -- I think Elie Honig said it best before, which is there are different ways that different prosecutors run their cases. In this specific case, they're doing it this way. They could have done a sweeping indictment against 10, 12, 15 people if they really wanted, but they're not. They're doing it in a methodical way. Despite the fact that as a society now we like our information immediate and we want things done on the spot, that's not realistic in this specific case.

CAMEROTA: If this is the tip of the iceberg, what's the iceberg? What more is about to drop?

COHEN: The ultimate, which is what they're really looking to do, the target of this investigation is not Allen Weisselberg. Of course it's the CEO of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump himself.