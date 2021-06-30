Former Mueller Deputy Explains Why Indicting Trump Org Matters

Last night, Lawrence O'Donnell noted that the attorney for Trump bodyguard Michael Calamari implied that "others" in the Trump organization will be indicted, not his client. He discussed the case with Andrew Weissman, former deputy to Bob Mueller in his Trump investigation.

"So he seems to be strongly suggesting that there will be indictments of people possibly this week," O'Donnell said.

"Look, that's what the press reports are. It's fascinating being on this side," Weissman said.

"I spent two years where the press was speculating on what the special counsel investigation had and whether we had the goods and on who, and we're doing the same thing now with respect to Manhattan. But it's clear something is going to happen, and to me it sounds like there may be individuals who are charged. There may be companies that are charged, and to me, that's sort of a classic case where they may build to go up and pressure people to cooperate.

"But you're not hearing that they yet have the goods on Donald Trump. There are no signs of that yet, although we could be surprised. and the one point I would make about the press reports of a company being charged -- some viewers may think, well, what's the import of that? Who cares? A company can't go to jail, and that's not what I'm really interested in.

"But just remember, for a company to be found guilty, the government has to prove that at least one individual at the company is criminally liable, so it means more than just a company," Weissman concluded.