House Chairmen Warn Trump Not To Interfere With Congressional Oversight

Trump made an appearance on Fox this Saturday and suggested that his former fixer Michael Cohen should rat out his father-in-law during his upcoming appearance before Congress on Feb. 7th: Trump Says Michael Cohen Should Rat Out His Father-in-Law, Doesn’t Know His Name:

During an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, President Donald Trump threw Michael Cohen‘s father-in-law under the bus even though he didn’t even know his name. It happened after Pirro asked Trump if he was worried that the Democrats are bringing Cohen — which she called “an already-proven liar” — in front of Congress. Trump said he was not. Then, he worked hard to distance himself from Cohen. [...] Then, he dropped his bombshell about Cohen’s father-in-law: “[Cohen] should give information maybe on his father-in-law, because that’s the one that people want to look at. Because where does that money — that’s the money in the family. And I guess he didn’t want to talk about his father-in-law – he’s trying to get his sentence reduced. So it’s pretty sad. It’s weak and it’s very sad to watch a thing like that.”

Trump's continued open attempts at witness tampering didn't sit too well with the new chairs of the House committees who will finally be doing their job and acting as a check on this administration, and they issued this response to the interview above: House Chairmen Issue Warning After President’s Statements on Cohen Testimony: