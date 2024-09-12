DeSantis Orders Elected GOPers To Oppose Abortion Amendment

Ron never could read the room.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 12, 2024

Bootsy DeSantis has quite the dilemma on his hands. He knows Amendment 4 will be a catastrophe for Florida's Republican Party, and he's ordering fellow Republicans to follow him over the edge of that cliff. I don't think they're gonna go for it. I think they'll wait until after the election, dig through the wreckage, and see where the real power centers are. Via the South Florida Sun Sentinel:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is demanding that elected Florida Republicans join him in opposition to the proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. And he wants some of their campaign money to help fund the effort to defeat Amendment 4.

DeSantis laid down the political law for Republicans on Saturday night in Broward County: His party’s elected officials must publicly oppose the proposed referendum on the November election ballot. Some haven’t, which DeSantis depicted as a sign of weakness.

“It’s important that all of our political leaders, you know, stand up and be counted. Right now. You know, there’s some people that just, it’s like the political winds. Like if the winds are against you, you run and hide. That’s not leadership, that is not what’s going to make this state great,” DeSantis said. “You’ve got to stand up even when it’s not easy, even when you’re taking the arrows, stand up and do what’s right.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon