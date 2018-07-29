Rudy Giuliani Tells Fox 'News' Michael Cohen ‘Tampered With’ Trump Tapes

Here's the latest line of attack from team Trump in an attempt to discredit the recently released tapes of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump discussing hush money to cover up his affairs. Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani made an appearance on Fox's Justice with Judge Jeanine this Saturday evening, and here's what he told her:

I always thought of Michael Cohen as a responsible guy, a guy who was basically honest and certainly was extremely loyal to the president as the president was to him for many, many years. I used to hear rumors about him, about his character and some of the things he did and now I find he does things like records his client and doesn’t even tell him.

He abruptly ended that recording as soon as the president said the word check. We are now... what we are investigating is how did that happen, what actually did happen, what was eliminated and then you raise that question with every one of these tapes – how many of them did he play around with?

I mean, the guy has like 180 tapes, and Lanny Davis his lawyer said he didn't "intend to deceive." Well, I don't know who's was bigger liar. Lanny Davis has to confront the fact that with Chris Cuomo, he took his phone and he put it in the desk drawer and said I'm not going to record it. What do you mean you're not intending to deceive?

I don't know. These people, these Clinton people think they can just say something, “he didn't intend to deceive” and we've got them on tape, putting it in the drawer.