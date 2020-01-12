Giuliani Argues Impeachment Trial Is 'Better Politically' For Trump

Sadly, no one on State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" is ever going to ask Trump lawyer about the fact that Republicans in Congress really wish he'd just go away and quit offering to "help" Trump by offering to testify during impeachment hearings.

Giuliani made yet another appearance on Fox this Saturday, and couldn't seem to make up his mind whether it would be better for Trump if Judge Roberts just dismissed the impeachment trial before it began (ignoring the fact that Roberts doesn't have the power to do that on his own), or whether it would be better to actually have a trial, because, of course, he's hoping they'll be able to make it all about the Bidens, rather than Trump's criminality:

Giuliani began arguing his case against the Senate impeachment trial by telling Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that “there are no rules for a trial in the Supreme Court” and that “all it says in the Senate is there shall be a trial.” “The Chief Justice presides. What happens at the beginning of the trial? The defense lawyer says I move to dismiss the indictment because it fails to state a crime,” Giuliani said, before likening it to indicting him in New York for “not looking nice tonight” and bringing him on trial before the New York Supreme Court. Pirro then asked Giuliani if the same case applies to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “Mitch sets the rules,” Giuliani said. “This should be done as if it were a trial in the United States district court.” Giuliani went on to confusingly argue that despite how President Trump will be acquitted, “politically it would be better to go to trial” because “they’ll find out about Biden.” “If we do go to trial he will get acquitted and they’ll make fools out of themselves. I can even argue that politically it would be better to go to trial!” Giuliani said, before baselessly claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden made money in countries like Iraq. “They’ll find out about Biden, they’ll find out what a big crook Biden is.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Pretty rich coming from someone who is in as much legal jeopardy as Giuliani.

Adam Parkhomenko summed up nicely what we're watching here:

To understand Giuliani is to understand every single claim he makes about Biden is in fact a crime Rudy Giuliani has committed. He uses conspiracy theories to cover his own criminal conspiracies. It’s as simple as that https://t.co/t1V0SRyCsa — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 12, 2020

Giuliani had better be careful what he wishes for. If they do call witnesses, he's one who should be on the list.