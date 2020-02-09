Jeanine Pirro Rages At Mitt Romney: 'Get The Hell Out Of The United States Senate!'

Fox host and Trump boot-licker "judge" Jeanine Pirro opened her show this Saturday with yet another of her over-the-top, rage-filled rants, this time in response to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who dared to defy Dear Leader with his vote for Trump's conviction for abuse of power.

Jeanine Pirro to Mitt Romney: 'How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate?':

Judge Jeanine Pirro minced no words Saturday in slamming Sen. Mitt Romney for being the sole Republican voting to convict President Trump during last week's Senate impeachment trial.

Pirro claimed that Romney -- the 2012 Republican presidential nominee from Utah, who lost to Barack Obama that year -- voted the way he did out of jealousy of Trump, who was able to win the White House for the GOP four years later.

"Permit me to introduce you to a non-leader," Pirro said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." "The first United States senator in American history to vote to convict the president of his own party -- Mitt Romney, the sole and only Republican to vote to convict President Trump.

"How dare he!" she added. "How could he? And why would he?"

Pirro also criticized Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for invoking their faith while criticizing the president.

"Do you ever wonder why people never mention God or religion -- only bring it up when they get caught doing something or when they need an excuse for something they did?" Pirro asked. "What a bunch of phonies."



Pirro pulled no punches, calling Romney an "embarrassment."

"Your jealousy of this man [Trump] is a constant rage burning within you because you can never rise to the heights that he has," Pirro said. "Because guys like you fold like wusses and you don't have any selflessness or the ability to think about others, as Donald Trump has thought about making America first."

The host called on Romney to resign from office and ripped his attempt to win over the "Trump-hating left."

"How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate?" Pirro said. "The people in Utah are furious with you, and your dream of endearing yourself to the Trump-hating left is a joke."