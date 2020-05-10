Fox's Jeanine Pirro Rages Against Obama For Daring To Call Trump 'Uniquely Unqualified To Be President'

During the end of an extended rant where she went after the Obama administration for supposedly attempting a "bloodless coup" against Trump, and parroting the other hosts on her network who are doing their best to try to weaponize Barr's intervention in the Flynn case, and criminalize the entire Mueller investigation as a political weapon to help Trump in the upcoming presidential election, Fox host Jeanine Pirro wrapped things up with an attack on President Obama for daring to call Trump unfit for office.

Heaven forbid he said something negative about the man who spent years on end questioning whether he was even born in the United States, and doing his best to help Republicans undermine his presidency, and who now seems solely driven to undo anything positive that happened under his predecessor out of sheer spite and revenge, rather than the good of the constituents he's supposed to be serving.

PIRRO: And as for President Obama's hatred of Donald Trump, when was the last time you recall a sitting president campaigning vigorously against the candidate of the opposing party for president? When was the last time in American history that a sitting president said with venom on his lips, that a candidate of the opposing party will never be president. When is the last time you heard an ex-president actively campaign against a sitting president? Fundraisers are one thing, but Barack Obama is all in. He never stopped in his community activism against Trump. Obama went after trump harder than Bill Clinton. Obama rallied the Justice Department and the FBI, the intelligence communities. A sitting president saying a candidate of the opposing party is uniquely unqualified to be president and is helping terrorists is the epitome of Obama's hatred against Trump.

More projection from Fox. We know the one with the raging hatred is Trump, who has never gotten over the fact that Obama roasted him back in 2011 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Pirro got the treatment she deserves during the season finale of Saturday Night Live last night, where the show mocked the fact that she often looks like she's drunk on set, which many were speculating about following her disheveled appearance during her first show from home during the coronavirus lockdown, which a spokesperson blamed on "technical difficulties."