Fox's Jeanine Pirro Demands More Fealty To Dear Leader From Republicans

This is what passes for political commentary on state-run TV these days -- another unhinged rant by Fox's "judge" Jeanine Pirro, demanding more fealty to Dear Leader from Republicans, and attacking everyone from Hollywood, to comedians, to the DOJ to the Clintons in the process.

This is what Trump spends his "executive time" watching. Pirro knows full well she's performing for an audience of one.

Here's more on the rant from Fox's blog: