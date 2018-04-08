Fox's Jeanine Pirro Demands More Fealty To Dear Leader From Republicans
This is what passes for political commentary on state-run TV these days -- another unhinged rant by Fox's "judge" Jeanine Pirro, demanding more fealty to Dear Leader from Republicans, and attacking everyone from Hollywood, to comedians, to the DOJ to the Clintons in the process.
This is what Trump spends his "executive time" watching. Pirro knows full well she's performing for an audience of one.
Here's more on the rant from Fox's blog:
Judge Jeanine Pirro said it's time for Republicans to stop fighting with each other and start supporting President Trump.
"Who do we blame for the repeated trashing of the first lady? Why is open season on the first family? Who do we blame for the refusal to honor congressional subpoenas? There is only one group to blame, and that group is the Republican Party," Pirro said in her opening statement on "Justice" Saturday night.
She said the GOP holds the House, Senate and White House, but establishment Republicans are enabling Democrats and those on the left to wield power, obstruct the president's agenda and attack the first family.
She also called out Republican lawmakers for allowing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Department of Justice and the FBI to stonewall them on the FISA abuse scandal and the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
"It's time for the Republicans to start wielding power," Pirro said. "They've got to learn to stop their namby-pamby, spineless finger-to-the-wind approach to running the country. It's time for Republicans to stop fighting with each other and start supporting the president."
"This is not going to end well unless and until Republicans get the guts to wield the power to run our government the way it is supposed to be run."
