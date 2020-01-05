Fox's Jeanine Pirro Demands U.S. Allies 'Be Thankful' For Trump's Killing Of Iranian General

It seems Fox's Lou Dobbs wasn't the only one over on State-Run TV who went "full North Korean News Lady" this week with their praise of Dear Leader for the assassination of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. Weekend host and Trump sycophant "judge" Jeanine Pirro heaped praise on Trump, and demanded that Americans and our allies "be thankful" for him supposedly "protecting America," completely ignoring the potential fallout from his reckless actions, and the fact that he may very well have brought us closer to war with Iran than we've been for decades.

Here's more from Fox on Pirro: Judge Jeanine Pirro says Trump deserves thanks for 'swift, decisive and strategic action' against Iranian general:

President Trump deserves the thanks of America, its allies and the world for ordering the airstrike that killed Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Saturday.

"Thank you, Mr. President," Pirro said in her "opening statement" on Saturday night's edition of Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine." The killing of Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, needed to happen, she said, and President Trump was "the man to do it."

[...]

"His ruthless reign of terror both celebrated and legendary against Americans, our allies and Muslims would have continued had this monster, not been stopped," Pirro added.

Pirro warned that Trump "means what he says" and said the Americans and the world should also be thankful for the president.

"Folks, you know, the president means what he says and says what he means. He is not interested in war. He is interested in America and protecting it. And in so doing, he will take swift, decisive and strategic action and take no prisoners along the way," Pirro said. "Whether they'll admit it or not, all Americans should be thankful. Our allies should be thankful. Indeed, the world should be thankful for the removal of the world's most dangerous terrorist."

The judge continued to praise Trump, saying he governs from "strength" and has shown "tremendous restraint" with Iran.

"We now have a president who negotiates from strength, not from weakness. A man who has exhibited tremendous restraint while constantly being provoked by Iran," Pirro said. "His red line was the killing of an American. And true to his word, it was only then that he responded."